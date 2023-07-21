Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.40.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.66. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$39.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 102.65%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.