CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CarParts.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

CarParts.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after buying an additional 896,659 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 928,117 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.