CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.13.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
