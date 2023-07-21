CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

