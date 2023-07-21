Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

CNC stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.