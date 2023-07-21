Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 117,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.