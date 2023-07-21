China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.