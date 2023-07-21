China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile
