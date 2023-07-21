Citigroup Increases Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $20.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.1 %

MTW stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 671.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.