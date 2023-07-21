CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Head-To-Head Review

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Findev shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Findev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 7.76% 3.63% 1.02% Findev N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Findev 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNFinance and Findev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Findev’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $1.16 billion 0.18 $20.11 million $0.28 11.14 Findev N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -10.21

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Findev. Findev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNFinance beats Findev on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Findev

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc., a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc. and changed its name to Findev Inc. in October 2016. Findev Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.