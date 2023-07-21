Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

CTSH opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

