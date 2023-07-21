Cohort plc (CHRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.15 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cohort Trading Up 0.3 %

LON CHRT opened at GBX 481.43 ($6.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.02. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,777.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

