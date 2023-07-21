Columbia Banking System, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 6.9 %

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

