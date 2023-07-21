Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 12,220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.