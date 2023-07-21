Comparing CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) and First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of First National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNFinance and First National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First National Financial has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.90%. Given First National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National Financial is more favorable than CNFinance.

This table compares CNFinance and First National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 7.76% 3.63% 1.02% First National Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and First National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $1.16 billion 0.18 $20.11 million $0.28 11.14 First National Financial N/A N/A N/A $2.09 13.11

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than First National Financial. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNFinance beats First National Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as online. First National Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.