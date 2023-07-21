Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $455.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 237.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

