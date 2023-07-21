Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of C$30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.80 million.

DE opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.10. Decisive Dividend has a 1-year low of C$4.03 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

