Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

GLW opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.