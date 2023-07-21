Coterra Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.
Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.