Coterra Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

