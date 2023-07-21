Cwm LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OGE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

