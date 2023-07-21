Cwm LLC Acquires 23,033 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

