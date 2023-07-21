Cwm LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $250.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

