Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $347.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

