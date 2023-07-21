Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.78 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

