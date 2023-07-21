Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $339.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.96 and a 200 day moving average of $318.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.