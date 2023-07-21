CyberArk Software’s (CYBR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.77.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

