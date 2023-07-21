DA Davidson Comments on FB Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,824,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,249,193.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,018. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

