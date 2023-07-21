Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 33,000 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DRI opened at $172.18 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $172.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 117.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

