Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DAR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $265,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.2% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

