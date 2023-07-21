Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,868 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 162.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

