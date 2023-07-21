Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.85.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $161.97.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

