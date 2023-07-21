Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $94.65 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

