Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.