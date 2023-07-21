Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $166,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

