Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $241,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

