Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 275.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

