Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

CHD stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.