Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $274,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 161.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $237.49 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.