Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 666.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,278,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,069,000 after acquiring an additional 454,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NYSE BALL opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

