Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after buying an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

