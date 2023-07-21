Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.65 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

