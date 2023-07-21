Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,817.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,676 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

NTR stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

