Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $34.90

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $36.25. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 806,503 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $498.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

