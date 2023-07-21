Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

