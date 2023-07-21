Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $235,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2,286.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NRG opened at $38.71 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

