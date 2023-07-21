Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

