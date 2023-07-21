Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $312,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 786.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

