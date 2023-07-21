Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,767 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

