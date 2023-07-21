Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

