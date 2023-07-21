Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 2.1%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.33. 10,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 459,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ebix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $823.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ebix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

