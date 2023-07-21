Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.55.

NYSE:EFC opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a current ratio of 46.90. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $944.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -264.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after purchasing an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

