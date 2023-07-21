Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Enovix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. On average, analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enovix by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

